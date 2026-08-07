Flipkart-Backed Super.Money Expects Split-Store To Contribute 20% In Total Biz By Dec: CEO Sikaria

"We want splitStore to contribute up to 20% of platform revenue by December. Overall, lending today is 85-90% of our revenue. We want that down to 60%, with payments and commerce contributing 20% each. Beyond the numbers, we want super.money to be seen as India's best affordability platform, and to extend splitStore across partner brands and categories over time," super.money, Founder and CEO, Prakash Sikaria told PTI.