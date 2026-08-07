Rupee falls 6 paise to 95.28 against US dollar in early trade

"With oil back near $83, the dollar firm near 100, and US yields elevated, 95.00-95.10 stands out as a solid support for the rupee, and the currency climbing back towards the 96.00-96.20 zone looks like reality. Global developments, particularly around oil prices and the dollar, are likely to remain the key drivers for the rupee in the near term, keeping the overall bias tilted towards weakness," said CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari.