Sensex, Nifty Tumble Nearly 1%: 5 Key Reasons Behind Wednesday’s Market Fall

Sensex fell 704 points as Nifty slipped nearly 1% amid crude surge.
Brent crude jumped to $96 as US-Iran tensions escalated sharply.
Rising US Treasury yields added pressure, while energy stocks bucked the selloff.
Indian equity benchmarks came under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling more than 700 points and the Nifty 50 slipping nearly 1%, as a sharp rise in crude oil prices and higher US Treasury yields weighed on investor sentiment.
The Sensex opened at 76,471.32 and was trading at 76,240.13, down 704.15 points, or 0.92%. The Nifty 50 opened at 23,858 and slipped further to 23,818.80, down 237 points, or 0.99%.
At 9:40 am, the Sensex was down 618.22 points, or 0.8 percent, at 76,326.06, while the Nifty was lower by 219.30 points, or 0.91 percent, at 23,836.50.
Brent crude surged nearly 5 percent overnight to $96 a barrel following fresh military exchanges between the US and Iran. WTI crude also crossed $90 a barrel for the first time in more than a month.
The sharp increase in oil prices raised concerns over inflation and corporate costs, particularly for oil-importing economies such as India.
The US 10-year Treasury yield also climbed to 4.79%, its highest level in roughly 20 months. Higher US yields can reduce the relative attractiveness of emerging-market equities and increase pressure on capital flows.
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Global Markets Extend Losses
Global equity markets also turned lower amid the worsening geopolitical backdrop and higher bond yields.
The Nasdaq Composite declined more than 1%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell 0.8%, extending losses for a third consecutive session.
Asian markets followed the negative trend, with Japan's Nikkei falling around 2.61%.
Gold, meanwhile, declined more than 3% in a single session as rising bond yields reduced demand for the safe-haven asset.
Coal India, ONGC Buck Trend
Amid the broader market selloff, energy-linked stocks remained relatively resilient.
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Coal India led the Nifty gainers, rising 3.14% to Rs 414.20 from its previous close of Rs 401.60. ONGC added 0.34% to Rs 237.25, while Sun Pharma edged 0.20%higher to Rs 1,932.80.
Larsen & Toubro and Adani Ports also traded marginally higher.
The gains in upstream energy stocks came as the sharp rise in crude prices improved sentiment towards companies that could benefit from higher oil prices.
IT, Autos and NBFCs Face Selling
Infosys emerged as the biggest Nifty 50 decliner, falling 2.79% to Rs 1,123.80. Eicher Motors declined 2.50%, while Shriram Finance lost 2.28%.
Wipro fell 2.26% and Mahindra & Mahindra declined 2.15%.
IT stocks faced broader pressure, while automobile and NBFC names came under selling pressure amid concerns over higher oil costs and tighter financial conditions.
Domestic Strengths Offer Some Cushion
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said the market is caught between strong domestic tailwinds and equally significant external headwinds.
He highlighted India's strong Q1 GDP numbers, robust GST collections, credit growth, automobile numbers and improving earnings prospects as key domestic positives.
However, Vijayakumar said the escalation in the US-Iran conflict and the resulting 5 percent overnight jump in Brent crude to $96 are negative for market sentiment.
He noted that India's current account deficit is running at only 0.5% and forex reserves stand at $730 billion, limiting the immediate external vulnerability from higher crude prices.
According to Vijayakumar, the bigger risk is the rise in US bond yields. If the 10-year Treasury yield reaches 5%, it could trigger a significant correction in global equity markets.
"The near-term market trend will depend on which of these forces—the tailwinds or headwinds—will emerge stronger," he said.