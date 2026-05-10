Markets to Track West Asia Situation, Crude Oil Prices This Week: Analysts

Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said, "Indian equities are expected to remain highly sensitive to geopolitical developments in the near term, with markets likely to trade within a broader range. Key macro events include India’s April CPI inflation data, which will be closely tracked for implications on the RBI’s rate outlook, alongside US April CPI and PPI prints that could materially shape Fed rate-cut expectations, bond yields and global risk sentiment." Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 414.69 points or 0.53 per cent, and the NSE Nifty went up by 178.6 points or 0.74 per cent.