Rupee Soars on India–US Trade Deal; Posts Largest Gains in Over 7 Years

“With the trade deal done and tariffs reduced, the initial euphoria has allowed the rupee to appreciate up to 90.22 per dollar, but for now we await the finer details, particularly on the $500 billion imports which Trump has said India has promised,” Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said in a note. “Knowing Trump, he may change his stance, so we have to be on guard all the time.”