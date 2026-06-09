Redington Jumps 6% As Apple Unveils AI-Powered Siri At WWDC

Redington shares rose nearly 6% after Apple unveiled AI-powered Siri and expanded Apple Intelligence at WWDC.
Apple products are a key contributor to Redington's business, making the stock sensitive to major Apple announcements.
Investors expect Apple's AI initiatives to drive future device upgrades and strengthen demand across its ecosystem.
Shares of Redington rose nearly 6% on Monday after Apple unveiled a series of artificial intelligence-focused upgrades at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), strengthening investor sentiment around companies linked to the iPhone maker's ecosystem.
At around 1:40 pm, Redington shares were trading 6% higher at ₹242.77 apiece.
The rally followed Apple's announcement of a revamped AI-powered Siri and broader integration of Apple Intelligence across its software ecosystem, moves aimed at strengthening its position in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.
Apple's AI Push In Focus
At the centre of the announcements was a redesigned assistant called Siri AI, which Apple said will be smarter, more reliable and capable of understanding context while interacting seamlessly with applications across devices.
The company also introduced a dedicated Siri application that will allow users to revisit conversations across devices and access visual intelligence and writing tools integrated throughout Apple's ecosystem.
A beta version of Siri AI is expected to be launched later this year, although it will initially not be available on iOS and iPadOS devices in the European Union.
Apple further expanded Apple Intelligence across key applications including Safari, Messages, Mail, Calendar and Phone. The enhancements will enable features such as automatic tab organisation, webpage monitoring, natural-language event creation and contextual assistance during calls.
Why Redington Is Benefiting
Redington is one of Apple's key authorised national supply chain and distribution partners across India, the Middle East and Africa.
Apple products contribute a significant share of Redington's mobility business revenue, making the stock particularly sensitive to major Apple product launches and software announcements.
Historically, Redington shares have often witnessed positive market reactions following significant Apple events, as investors anticipate stronger demand for Apple devices and services.
The latest WWDC announcements have renewed optimism that Apple's AI initiatives could drive future upgrades and strengthen its ecosystem, indirectly benefiting distribution partners such as Redington.
The stock's gains also come amid growing investor interest in companies linked to the global AI theme, which continues to drive technology valuations worldwide.