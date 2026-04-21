PNB Housing Finance Shares Jump 11% Post Q4 Earnings

Shares of PNB Housing Finance on Tuesday jumped 11 per cent after the firm reported a 19 per cent rise in net profit in the March quarter.
The stock surged 11 per cent to Rs 1,006 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it climbed 11 per cent to Rs 1,007.
PNB Housing Finance on Monday reported a 19 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 656 crore in the March quarter.
The housing finance company promoted by Punjab National Bank, had earned a net profit of Rs 550 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.
Total income during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year rose to Rs 2,172 crore from Rs 2,037 crore in the year-ago period, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.
The lender's interest income in Q4 FY26 was higher at Rs 2,054 crore, as against Rs 1,906 crore in the same period a year ago.
Net interest income grew 11 per cent to Rs 813 crore at the end of March 2026 as against Rs 734 crore a year ago.
However, the net interest margin declined to 3.69 per cent from 3.75 per cent in Q4 FY25.
The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) eased to 0.93 per cent as against 1.08 per cent at the end of March 2025, it said.