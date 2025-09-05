Ola Electric Shares Fall 4% After SoftBank Likely Trims Stake

The stake sale also came at a time when the stock had been running high after the company secured a regulatory win. Last month, Ola Electric obtained compliance certification under the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for its Gen 3 scooters, which account for more than half of its sales. The approval allows access to incentives worth 13–18% of sales value until 2028, in addition to existing certification for its Gen 2 line.