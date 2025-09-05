  1. home
Ola Electric Shares Fall 4% After SoftBank Likely Trims Stake

Other major shareholders of Ola Electric, including Tiger Global, Alpha Wave, Hyundai and Kia, have also sold down holdings in recent months

Outlook Business Desk
Updated on:
Ola Electric's major shareholders have trimmed stakes
Summary of this article

  • Ola Electric shares fell 4% after SoftBank cut its stake to 15.68%.

  • Tiger Global, Alpha Wave, Hyundai and Kia also pared holdings.

  • PLI certification for Gen 3 scooters is expected to boost profitability from FY26.

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility dropped as much as 4% September 5, after reports of SoftBank Group paring its holding in the electric scooter maker.

The Japan-based investment firm, Ola Electric’s second-largest shareholder after founder Bhavish Aggarwal, trimmed its stake from 17.83% to 15.68%, selling about 94.9 million shares between mid-July and early September, according to earlier filings cited by ET. The sale price was not disclosed.

The move aligns with a larger trend among early-stage investors recalibrating their exposure across Indian new age companies. In addition to SoftBank, Tiger Global Management’s Internet Fund II lowered its stake in Ola Electric to 3.24% as of June, from 3.45%, while Alpha Wave Ventures also pared holdings. Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners India) exited almost completely, booking around ₹187 crore.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation together offloaded 135 million shares in June, raising ₹552 crore and ₹137 crore, respectively.

The stake sale also came at a time when the stock had been running high after the company secured a regulatory win. Last month, Ola Electric obtained compliance certification under the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for its Gen 3 scooters, which account for more than half of its sales. The approval allows access to incentives worth 13–18% of sales value until 2028, in addition to existing certification for its Gen 2 line.

The company expects the incentives to materially improve profitability from the second quarter of FY26 onwards. “Securing PLI certification for our Gen 3 scooters, which form the bulk of our sales, is a critical step towards profitability,” an Ola Electric spokesperson said.

The developments come on the back of a bull run for the stock. Despite today’s fall, Ola Electric shares have surged nearly 50% in the past month, supported by optimism around the PLI approval and shareholder nod at its first post-listing AGM to reallocate IPO proceeds and extend deployment timelines.

Related Content
Published At:
