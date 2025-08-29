Ola Electric Shares Revv Up 22% in Five Sessions As PLI Nod Sparks Optimism

India’s largest pure-play EV maker announced that its Gen 3 scooter line-up has been certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), under the Ministry of Heavy Industries, for compliance with the eligibility requirements of the PLI scheme for automobiles and auto components. The certification covers all seven models in the Ola S1 Gen 3 portfolio, including the S1 Pro 3 kWh, S1 Pro 4 kWh, S1 Pro+ 4 kWh, S1 X 2 kWh, S1 X 3 kWh, S1 X 4 kWh and S1 X+ 4 kWh.