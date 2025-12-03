Rupee Slumps to All-Time Low of 90.25 against US Dollar in Intra-Day Trade

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst, Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said, "The rupee slipped below the 90-mark for the first time, pressured by the absence of a confirmed India-US trade deal and repeated delays in timelines. Markets now want concrete numbers rather than broad assurances, leading to accelerated selling in the rupee over the past few weeks." "Record-high metal and bullion prices have further worsened India's import bill, while steep US tariffs continue to strain export competitiveness," he said.