Cristiano Ronaldo Invests in Perplexity AI, Launches Exclusive 'Ronaldo Hub'

Cristiano Ronaldo has invested in Perplexity AI and signed a global sponsorship deal with the San Francisco-based start-up, the company and the footballer announced on Thursday.
The Portuguese forward also unveiled a customised interactive experience on Perplexity’s search engine, the “Ronaldo hub”, that lets fans browse rare images, curated Q&A about his career and an interactive pitch showcasing his greatest goals.
Perplexity did not disclose the size or financial terms of Ronaldo’s stake. The company, founded in 2022, has emerged as one of the fastest-growing challengers in AI search and was valued at about $20 billion in a funding round reported in September. Perplexity has been expanding enterprise tools, paid subscriptions and its international footprint as demand for AI search alternatives rises.
Ronaldo Hub
The Ronaldo hub is designed as a fan destination. It presents archival material, answers curated questions about Ronaldo’s life and career, and offers an immersive way to relive key moments.
Perplexity published promotional material that includes short films of fans interacting with the hub; the company said the collaboration will tap into Ronaldo’s massive social reach, estimated at hundreds of millions of followers, to boost engagement in regions such as Latin America, the Middle East and parts of Asia.
Ronaldo posted the announcement on his social account, saying he was “proud” to invest in Perplexity and highlighting curiosity and questioning as drivers of excellence. Perplexity’s co-founder and CEO, Aravind Srinivas, welcomed the partnership in social posts, praising Ronaldo’s dedication and saying the company would work with him to make Perplexity “the best AI for asking questions.”
Aim of Collaboration
The deal signals Perplexity’s intent to raise its global profile through high-visibility partnerships while accelerating consumer adoption of its search and assistant products. For Ronaldo, the investment represents a shift into a high-growth technology play beyond his prior investments in hospitality, fitness and local Portuguese businesses.
Perplexity gains a commercially powerful ambassador and direct consumer distribution that could complement its product and subscription growth strategies.
Perplexity has been rolling out features aimed at consumers and enterprises, and the Ronaldo partnership is framed as part of a broader push to diversify engagement channels and expand international users. The company said the new hub will also be a platform for potential future merchandise and curated content releases.