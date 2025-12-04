Rupee Recovers from Record Low Level, Rises 19 Paise to Close at 89.96/$

"Any further intervention by the central bank may also support the rupee. Traders may also take cues from weekly unemployment claims data from the US. Investors remain cautious ahead of RBI's monetary policy decision this week," Choudhary said, adding, "$-₹spot price is expected to trade in a range of 89.65 to 90.50." On the macroeconomic front, India's GDP has already surprised on the upside, and the latest HSBC India Services PMI — a key index that measures whether businesses are growing or slowing — rose to 59.8 in November, supported by strong new orders.