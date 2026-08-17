Molbio Diagnostics Shares Surge 25% After IPO Lists 21% Above Issue Price

Molbio Diagnostics shares gain 25% after listing at a 21.44% premium.
IPO attracted over 70 times subscription, with retail participation around 13x.
Revenue reached ₹1,445.69 crore in FY26, up sharply from ₹836.56 crore in FY24.
Shares of Molbio Diagnostics made a strong debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, defying the weak broader market sentiment and extending gains after listing.
Molbio Diagnostics shares were listed at ₹980 on both the BSE and NSE, marking a 21.44% premium over the IPO issue price of ₹807.
The stock extended its gains after listing and touched a day high of ₹1,044. At around 12:19 pm, shares were trading at ₹1,004, up more than 25% from the issue price.
The listing was stronger than indicated by grey market trends. According to grey market sources, Molbio Diagnostics shares were commanding a last GMP of around ₹120 on Monday morning, implying an estimated listing price of ₹927, or a premium of nearly 15% over the issue price.
Molbio Diagnostics IPO
The strong debut came after robust investor demand for the company's IPO. The issue was subscribed more than 70 times overall, while the retail portion was booked around 13 times.
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 24,80,246 shares aggregating to ₹200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 91,66,000 shares worth ₹739.70 crore.
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The issue opened for subscription on August 10 and closed on August 12. The basis of allotment was finalised on August 13, while successful applicants received shares in their demat accounts on August 14.
The company plans to use proceeds from the fresh issue to establish infrastructure for a research and development facility and centre of excellence, to be operated by its wholly owned subsidiary Bigtec. The funds will also be used for purchasing plant, machinery and other equipment for its Goa and Visakhapatnam units, besides general corporate purposes.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors were the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies was the registrar.
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Revenue, Profit Rise Sharply
Molbio Diagnostics is a point-of-care diagnostics company focused on expanding access to rapid and cost-effective technologies for diagnosing infectious and non-communicable diseases.
The company reported revenue from operations of ₹836.56 crore in FY24, which rose to ₹1,020.42 crore in FY25 and further to ₹1,445.69 crore in FY26.
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent increased from ₹83.54 crore in FY24 to ₹138.58 crore in FY25, before rising further to ₹164.14 crore in FY26.
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said Molbio Diagnostics delivered a healthy debut, listing at a 21.4% premium to the issue price.
She highlighted the company's leadership in molecular diagnostics, expansion-led growth strategy and attractive industry prospects as positives. While she considers the listing valuation reasonable relative to peers, Nyati advised investors to remain disciplined after the sharp initial gain.
Swastika Investmart maintained a positive view on the stock with a stop-loss of ₹900.