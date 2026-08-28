Tempsens Instruments Shares More Than Double On Debut, List At 111% Premium

Tempsens Instruments shares more than doubled, debuting at a 111.33% premium.
Tempsens Instruments IPO received a massive 184.07 times subscription.
Analyst advises holding long term, with a strict ₹570 trailing stop-loss.
Tempsens Instruments more than doubled investors’ money on its stock-market debut on Friday, with shares listing at a premium of over 111% to the initial public offering (IPO) price after the issue received overwhelming investor demand.
Shares of Tempsens Instruments were listed at ₹634 per share on the NSE, marking a premium of 111.33% over the IPO price of ₹300. The ₹650-crore initial share sale had a price band of ₹285-300 per share.
On the BSE, the shares were listed at ₹631.20, representing a premium of 110.40% over the upper end of the IPO price band. The company's market capitalisation after listing stood at ₹5,291.52 crore.
The market debut was broadly in line with expectations in the grey market, where the shares had been commanding a premium indicating a listing gain of more than 100%.
The IPO, which was open for subscription from August 20 to 24, received a massive 184.07 times subscription during the bidding period.
Ahead of the listing, Tempsens Instruments had raised ₹194.55 crore from anchor investors, including Temasek and SBI Mutual Fund.
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Tempsens Instruments Business
Udaipur-based Tempsens Instruments is a market leader in India's niche temperature-sensing and specialised cable industry. The company benefits from entry barriers, customised product capabilities and established customer relationships.
It commands an estimated 10.5% market share in India's overall temperature sensor segment and is the only Indian manufacturer of non-contact temperature sensors, with a 21.3% market share.
The company plans to use the IPO proceeds towards capital expenditure in electrical heating and specialised cable solutions, debt repayment and general corporate purposes.
Analyst View
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said Tempsens Instruments delivered a strong debut on the NSE, listing at ₹634 per share, a 111.33% premium over its ₹300 issue price.
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She said the company benefits from its position as a category leader in a high-barrier niche segment, along with strong financial growth, healthy margins and positive momentum around India's industrial indigenisation themes.
However, Nyati cautioned that the sharp day-one surge has significantly expanded the company's valuation above historical averages. She highlighted sector cyclicality, manufacturing concentration in Udaipur and rising working capital requirements as key business risks.
Short-term traders and listing-gain seekers, she said, should consider booking profits or withdrawing their principal capital at current levels to protect against potential post-listing pullbacks.
Existing long-term investors can continue holding the stock to capture potential growth in industrial automation, while maintaining a strict trailing stop-loss at ₹570, around 10% below the listing price.
Fresh buyers, meanwhile, should avoid chasing the stock at current valuation levels and wait for price consolidation or a healthy pullback before considering new entries.