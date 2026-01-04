  1. home
Mcap of 7 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Surges ₹1.23 Lakh Cr; Reliance Biggest Winner

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 720.56 points, or 0.84%

PTI
 The combined market capitalisation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms surged ₹1,23,724.19 crore last week, in line with an optimistic trend in equities, with Reliance Industries stealing the limelight with the biggest jump in its valuation.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 720.56 points, or 0.84%.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Bajaj Finance faced erosion from their valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped ₹45,266.12 crore to ₹21,54,978.60 crore.

State Bank of India added ₹30,414.89 crore, taking its valuation to ₹9,22,461.77 crore.

Larsen & Toubro's valuation surged ₹16,204.34 crore to ₹5,72,640.56 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹14,626.21 crore to ₹5,51,637.04 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank edged higher by ₹13,538.43 crore to Rs 15,40,303.87 crore and that of ICICI Bank advanced ₹3,103.99 crore to ₹9,68,773.14 crore.

The m-cap of Bharti Airtel went up ₹570.21 crore to ₹12,01,262.53 crore.

However, the market valuation of TCS eroded ₹10,745.72 crore to ₹11,75,914.62 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys declined ₹6,183.25 crore to ₹6,81,635.59 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dropped ₹5,693.58 crore to ₹6,16,430.43 crore.

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Hindustan Unilever. 

