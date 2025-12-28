Mcap of 7 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Declines by ₹35,439 Cr; SBI Biggest Laggard

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms declined by ₹35,439.36 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with State Bank of India taking the biggest hit, in line with a muted trend in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 112.09 points or 0.13%.
From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their valuation, while HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Infosys were the winners.
The market valuation of State Bank of India tumbled ₹12,692.1 crore to ₹8,92,046.88 crore.
Reliance Industries' valuation dropped by ₹8,254.81 crore to ₹21,09,712.48 crore.
Bajaj Finance faced an erosion of ₹5,102.43 crore to take its market valuation to ₹6,22,124.01 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Larsen & Toubro declined by ₹4,002.94 crore to ₹5,56,436.22 crore and that of ICICI Bank edged lower by ₹2,571.39 crore to ₹9,65,669.15 crore.
The mcap of LIC diminished by ₹1,802.62 crore to ₹5,37,403.43 crore and that of TCS dipped by ₹1,013.07 crore to ₹11,86,660.34 crore.
However, the valuation of HDFC Bank jumped ₹10,126.81 crore to ₹15,26,765.44 crore.
The mcap of Infosys surged ₹ 6,626.62 crore to ₹6,87,818.84 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed ₹5,359.98 crore to ₹12,00,692.32 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and LIC.