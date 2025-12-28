  1. home
  2. News
  3. Mcap of 7 of top 10 most valued firms declines by 35439 cr sbi biggest laggard

Mcap of 7 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Declines by ₹35,439 Cr; SBI Biggest Laggard

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 112.09 points or 0.13%

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
SBI Biggest Laggard
info_icon

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms declined by ₹35,439.36 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with State Bank of India taking the biggest hit, in line with a muted trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 112.09 points or 0.13%.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their valuation, while HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Infosys were the winners.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The market valuation of State Bank of India tumbled ₹12,692.1 crore to ₹8,92,046.88 crore.

Related Content
Related Content

Reliance Industries' valuation dropped by ₹8,254.81 crore to ₹21,09,712.48 crore.

Bajaj Finance faced an erosion of ₹5,102.43 crore to take its market valuation to ₹6,22,124.01 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Larsen & Toubro declined by ₹4,002.94 crore to ₹5,56,436.22 crore and that of ICICI Bank edged lower by ₹2,571.39 crore to ₹9,65,669.15 crore.

The mcap of LIC diminished by ₹1,802.62 crore to ₹5,37,403.43 crore and that of TCS dipped by ₹1,013.07 crore to ₹11,86,660.34 crore.

However, the valuation of HDFC Bank jumped ₹10,126.81 crore to ₹15,26,765.44 crore.

The mcap of Infosys surged ₹ 6,626.62 crore to ₹6,87,818.84 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed ₹5,359.98 crore to ₹12,00,692.32 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and LIC.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×