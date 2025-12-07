Mcap of Five of Top-10 Most-Valued Firms Surges ₹72,285 Cr; TCS, Infosys Biggest Winners

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued firms surged by ₹72,284.74 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest winners.
While Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the gainers, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their valuation.
Last week, the BSE benchmark eked out a marginal gain of 5.7 points, while the NSE Nifty dipped 16.5 points.
TCS added ₹35,909.52 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹11,71,862.37 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Infosys jumped ₹23,404.55 crore to ₹6,71,366.53 crore.
The valuation of Bajaj Finance climbed ₹6,720.28 crore to ₹6,52,396.39 crore and that of Bharti Airtel edged higher by ₹3,791.9 crore to ₹12,01,832.74 crore.
The mcap of ICICI Bank went up ₹2,458.49 crore to ₹9,95,184.46 crore.
However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled ₹35,116.76 crore to ₹20,85,218.71 crore.
The mcap of LIC dropped by ₹15,559.49 crore to ₹5,50,021.80 crore.
The valuation of State Bank of India declined by ₹7,522.96 crore to ₹8,96,662.19 crore and that of HDFC Bank slid ₹5,724.03 crore to ₹15,43,019.64 crore.
The mcap of Larsen & Toubro dipped by ₹4,185.39 crore to ₹5,55,459.56 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most-valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and LIC.