Mcap of 6 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Climbs ₹75,257 Cr; TCS, Infosys Biggest Winners

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms climbed ₹75,256.97 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerging as the biggest winners.
Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 338.3 points, or 0.39%.
While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Infosys, and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their valuation.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped ₹22,594.96 crore to ₹11,87,673.41 crore.
Infosys added ₹16,971.64 crore taking its valuation to ₹6,81,192.22 crore.
The valuation of State Bank of India climbed ₹15,922.81 crore to ₹9,04,738.98 crore and that of Reliance Industries edged higher by ₹12,314.55 crore to ₹21,17,967.29 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel advanced ₹7,384.23 crore to ₹11,95,332.34 crore and that of Larsen & Toubro went up ₹68.78 crore to Rs 5,60,439.16 crore.
However, the mcap of HDFC Bank tumbled ₹21,920.08 crore to ₹15,16,638.63 crore.
The valuation of LIC eroded by ₹9,614 crore to ₹5,39,206.05 crore.
ICICI Bank's mcap declined by ₹8,427.61 crore to ₹Rs 9,68,240.54 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped ₹5,880.25 crore to ₹6,27,226.44 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most-valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and LIC.