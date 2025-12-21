  1. home
  2. News
  3. Mcap of 6 of top 10 most valued firms climbs 75257 cr tcs infosys biggest winners

Mcap of 6 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Climbs ₹75,257 Cr; TCS, Infosys Biggest Winners

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms climbed ₹75,256.97 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerging as the biggest winners

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mcap of 6 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Climbs ₹75,257 Cr
info_icon

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms climbed ₹75,256.97 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerging as the biggest winners.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 338.3 points, or 0.39%.

While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Infosys, and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their valuation.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped ₹22,594.96 crore to ₹11,87,673.41 crore.

Related Content
Related Content

Infosys added ₹16,971.64 crore taking its valuation to ₹6,81,192.22 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India climbed ₹15,922.81 crore to ₹9,04,738.98 crore and that of Reliance Industries edged higher by ₹12,314.55 crore to ₹21,17,967.29 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel advanced ₹7,384.23 crore to ₹11,95,332.34 crore and that of Larsen & Toubro went up ₹68.78 crore to Rs 5,60,439.16 crore.

However, the mcap of HDFC Bank tumbled ₹21,920.08 crore to ₹15,16,638.63 crore.

The valuation of LIC eroded by ₹9,614 crore to ₹5,39,206.05 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap declined by ₹8,427.61 crore to ₹Rs 9,68,240.54 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped ₹5,880.25 crore to ₹6,27,226.44 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most-valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and LIC.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×