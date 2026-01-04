  1. home
Sobha Ltd Q3 Sales Bookings Jump 52 % to ₹2,115 Cr on Better Housing Demand

The average price realisation rose to ₹15,436 per sq ft from ₹13,663 per sq ft

PTI
Sobha Ltd Q3 Sales Bookings Jump 52 % to ₹2,115 Cr on Better Housing Demand
 Real estate company Sobha Ltd has reported a 52% increase in sales bookings to ₹2,115.2 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal, driven by higher volumes and price realisation amid strong housing demand.

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd sold properties worth ₹1,388.6 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has "delivered a historic quarterly performance, achieving the highest ever real estate sales value of ₹2,115 crore...," Sobha Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

In terms of volumes, Sobha Ltd sold 13,70,340 sq ft during the October-December period of this fiscal compared to 10,16,367 sq ft in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

The average price realisation rose to ₹15,436 per sq ft from ₹13,663 per sq ft.

Out of the total sales, Sobha sold properties worth₹1,512 crore in Bengaluru and ₹349 crore in the Delhi-NCR market.

During the first nine months of 2025-26, Sobha Ltd sales bookings rose 37% to ₹6,096.7 crore from ₹4,440.8 crore in the same period of the preceding financial year.

During the full 2024-25, Sobha Ltd sales bookings stood at₹6,276.5 crore with volumes of 46,79,825 square feet.

Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company has a presence across 13 cities, including Mumbai, where it has recently entered.

According to data analytics firm PropEquity, housing sales declined 16% in the October-December period to 98,019 units across the top 9 cities. 

