IndiGo Climbs 4% As Brokerage Flags Earnings Boost From Fuel Price Drop

IndiGo shares climbed 4% after HSBC reiterated its Buy rating.
HSBC sees 12% upside, citing strong fares and lower fuel costs.
IndiGo benefits from industry capacity constraints and Air India's operational challenges.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, rose more than 4% on Wednesday after brokerage firm HSBC reiterated its bullish stance on the airline, citing resilient airfares, lower fuel costs and a strengthening competitive position.
The stock climbed as much as 4.5% during the session before trading 4.2% higher at ₹5,169. The rally pushed the company's market capitalisation back above the ₹2 lakh crore mark. Over the last month, the stock has gained around 15% and has recovered all the losses incurred during the recent Iran-related geopolitical tensions.
HSBC maintained its 'Buy' rating on the stock and retained its target price of ₹5,545 per share, implying an upside potential of nearly 12% from Tuesday's closing level of ₹4,961.4.
According to the brokerage, IndiGo is benefiting from a favourable industry backdrop as rival Air India continues to face operational challenges, while lower crude oil prices and firm ticket prices are creating a supportive environment for earnings growth.
HSBC said airline fares are likely to remain elevated because of tight industry capacity, while fuel surcharges may not be fully rolled back despite the decline in crude oil prices. This combination could support both revenue growth and profitability over the coming quarters.
Lower Fuel Costs And Strong Yields Support Outlook
The brokerage highlighted the significant sensitivity of airline earnings to changes in ticket yields and fuel prices, two of the most important variables affecting profitability.
According to HSBC estimates, a 2% change in yield growth could impact IndiGo's FY27 EBITDA by around 8% and earnings per share (EPS) by nearly 49%.
Similarly, a 5% change in aviation fuel costs could alter FY27 EBITDA by roughly 10% and EPS by nearly 60%, underscoring the importance of crude oil movements in determining airline profitability.
The recent decline in crude prices following easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East has improved sentiment toward aviation stocks. Lower fuel costs typically translate into improved margins for airlines, as aviation turbine fuel remains the largest operating expense for carriers.
HSBC believes that IndiGo is particularly well positioned to benefit from this trend given its dominant domestic market share, strong balance sheet and extensive route network.
The brokerage also expects capacity constraints across the industry to keep pricing discipline intact, allowing airlines to retain a significant portion of recent fare increases.
Analysts Remain Largely Bullish On IndiGo
Broader analyst sentiment also remains positive on the stock. According to Bloomberg data, 21 out of 26 analysts tracking InterGlobe Aviation currently have a 'Buy' recommendation on the stock. Three analysts have a 'Hold' rating, while only two recommend 'Sell'.
The average analyst target price stands at ₹5,323.67, indicating further upside from current levels.
IndiGo continues to strengthen its leadership position in India's aviation market at a time when competitors are dealing with fleet constraints, operational challenges and rising costs. Analysts believe the airline's scale advantages and cost efficiency position it favourably to capitalise on growing domestic and international travel demand.
The stock's recent rally also reflects improving investor confidence in the sector following the sharp correction triggered by concerns over higher crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions earlier this year. With fuel prices easing and passenger demand remaining robust, market participants are increasingly betting on stronger earnings momentum for the country's largest airline.