India’s Beauty Products Market Projected to Reach $39 Bn by 2030: Report

“India’s beauty market is at an inflexion point. What was once an aspirational category has become a daily expression of self-care, confidence, and identity. The opportunity is significant. India’s beauty market is valued at USD 27 billion today and is expected to reach USD 39 billion by 2030, making it one of the world’s most attractive growth markets,” Priyanka Bhargav, Senior Director of Brand Strategy & Insights at Flipkart, said.