HDFC Bank Shares Ease After Rajiv Kumar Named Part-time Chairman

HDFC Bank appointed Rajiv Kumar as part-time chairman, subject to RBI approval.
Jefferies retained a 'Buy' rating, seeing 31% upside with a ₹1,050 target.
Leadership changes aim to strengthen governance and improve investor confidence.
HDFC Bank shares traded marginally lower on Monday after the lender appointed former Chief Election Commissioner and former Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar as its new part-time chairman, a move that brokerages said could help strengthen governance and leadership continuity at India's largest private-sector bank.
At 10 am, the stock was trading 0.5% lower at ₹794.90. The decline was broadly in line with the weak broader market, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 also trading in the red. HDFC Bank shares have declined about 20.7% over the past year, compared with a 6.2% fall in the Nifty 50.
The bank announced after market hours on June 29 that its board had approved the appointment of Rajiv Kumar as part-time chairman for a three-year term, effective from the date of approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The appointment is subject to RBI approval.
The board has also appointed Kumar as an additional independent director for a four-year term beginning June 30, subject to shareholders' approval. The proposal will be placed before shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting scheduled for August 5.
Jefferies Reiterates 'Buy' After Chairman Appointment
Following the announcement, brokerage firm Jefferies reiterated its 'Buy' rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of ₹1,050 per share, implying an upside of more than 31% from current levels.
The brokerage said Kumar's appointment is expected to support the leadership continuity of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan and help address governance concerns that had weighed on investor sentiment in recent months.
Jefferies also welcomed the bank's recent senior management appointments, including Puneet Sharma as Chief Financial Officer-designate and Jigar Shah as General Counsel-designate, describing them as positive steps towards strengthening the leadership team.
The appointment comes after the RBI earlier this month extended Keki Mistry's tenure as interim chairman while the bank finalised the selection of a permanent non-executive chairman. The post had remained vacant following the resignation of former chairman Atanu Chakraborty in March.
Who Is Rajiv Kumar?
Rajiv Kumar is a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer with extensive experience in financial administration and public policy.
He served as Finance Secretary and Secretary in the Department of Financial Services between 2017 and 2020 before being appointed the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of India, where he oversaw the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
During his career, Kumar has also served on the RBI's Central Board, the Financial Stability and Development Council, and the boards of State Bank of India and NABARD, giving him significant experience across banking, financial regulation and public administration.
Governance Concerns Ease
The chairman's appointment comes shortly after an independent legal review reportedly found no evidence supporting allegations made by former chairman Atanu Chakraborty in his resignation letter.
Several brokerages have said the findings, together with the appointment of a permanent chairman and key senior executives, could help remove the governance overhang that had affected investor sentiment.
Separately, the bank said Puneet Sharma will take over as Chief Financial Officer from December 1, 2026, after assuming the role of CFO-designate from September 1. Jigar Shah will join as General Counsel-designate from August 20 before formally assuming the position on October 1.
Analysts believe the latest leadership appointments provide greater stability at the top management level as HDFC Bank focuses on strengthening governance, improving execution and sustaining long-term growth.