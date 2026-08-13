No More 'Tip To Get A Ride Faster' As Govt Cracks Down on Uber, Ola, Rapido Prompts

The government has directed ride-hailing platforms to remove advance tipping prompts from their booking flows
Passengers cannot be led to believe that paying extra will help them secure a cab faster
Voluntary tipping remains allowed, but only after the journey ends
Passengers using ride-hailing apps will no longer be asked to pay a tip upfront in the hope of getting a cab quicker or improving the chances of a driver accepting their booking.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has directed motor vehicle aggregators to review their apps and digital platforms and remove features that do not comply with the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.
The August 11, 2026 directive applies to aggregators covered under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
The ministry took note of booking-stage prompts such as "Advance Tip", "Choose an Add-on", "Improve your chances of quicker ride confirmation", and messages including "A driver may be more likely to accept this trip if you add a tip", as per a report by CNBC-TV18.
What Has Govt Prohibited?
Under Clause 14.15 of the guidelines, aggregators cannot offer a tipping option before a ride is completed. This means passengers should not encounter tip prompts while making a booking, before the journey begins or during the trip.
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The rules also bar platforms from displaying any prompt, add-on or payment option that suggests an extra payment could influence driver acceptance, ride allocation, booking confirmation, waiting time or service quality.
The government's direction is aimed at ensuring passengers are not made to believe that paying more could give them an advantage while trying to book a cab.
MoRTH has asked platforms to make the necessary changes without delay, effectively placing the responsibility on aggregators to examine their own interfaces and remove non-compliant features.
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Can Passengers Still Tip Drivers?
Yes. The government has not prohibited tipping. Passengers can voluntarily reward drivers after their journey has ended.
However, the tipping option can only be presented once the trip is complete, according to the guidelines.
There is also a rule governing how the money is distributed. The entire tip paid by a passenger must go to the driver, with aggregators not allowed to retain or deduct any portion of it.
Why Has MoRTH Acted Now?
The directive follows growing concerns around repeated tipping and add-on prompts on ride-hailing platforms.
A LocalCircles survey from November 2025 found that 78% of app-based taxi users had encountered repeated pop-ups encouraging tips, subscriptions and add-ons even after declining them.
The survey had identified such practices on platforms including Uber, Ola, Rapido, inDrive and Namma Yatri, as per CNBC-TV18.
The latest direction therefore draws a clear line between a voluntary post-ride reward and an upfront payment that could appear linked to securing better access to a cab. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had directed the platforms earlier as well.
For passengers, the practical change is simple: a tip can be offered after the ride, but it cannot be used — or presented — as a way to get a faster confirmation or improve the likelihood of finding a driver.