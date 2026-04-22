Indian Ports Turning Into Logistics And Industrial Hubs, Shipping Secretary Tells Investors In Singapore

For ship finance and leasing, GIFT City IFSC is becoming India's maritime financial services hub. Tax holidays, customs and GST exemptions, and simplified regulations have already enabled 20 vessels to be flagged at GIFT City, including by CMA CGM and Maersk. "Our target is to have Indian-flagged ships in the global top 5 for gross tonnage by 2047." India, he said, is undertaking its most ambitious maritime industrial transformation, from being a buyer of vessels to joining the ranks of the top five global shipbuilding nations by 2047.