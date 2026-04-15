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Crude Oil Futures Fall On Weak Global Cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for the May delivery slipped by Rs 6, or 0.07%, to Rs 8,331 per barrel in a business turnover of 6,119 lots

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Crystal Petroleum
Crude Oil Futures Fall On Weak Global Cues Photo: Crystal Petroleum
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Crude oil fell by ₹6 to ₹8,331 per barrel in the futures trade on Wednesday, amid weak global trends, as concerns about oversupply weighed on prices.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for the May delivery slipped by ₹6, or 0.07%, to ₹8,331 per barrel in a business turnover of 6,119 lots.

Analysts said prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.

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1 April 2026

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Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.81% lower at $90.57 per barrel, while Brent Crude fell 0.14% to $94.66 per barrel in New York. 

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