Diabetes, Hypertension And Heart Disease Drugs Among 39 Medicines With Retail Price Capped, Check Full List

NPPA caps prices of 39 medicines, including drugs for diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, under DPCO 2013.
Manufacturers cannot sell above the notified retail prices, with the cap also applying to new launches of the same formulations.
The move aims to make essential medicines more affordable and follows the NPPA's price cap on 42 drug formulations in May.
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped the retail prices of 39 medicines, including drugs used in the treatment of hypertension, diabetes and heart disease, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.
Under the Drug Prices Control Order, 2013, manufacturers of the specified formulations are required to fix retail prices at or below the levels set in the notification.
Any other existing manufacturer launching the same drug within twelve months of the gazette notification date is also permitted to do so only at a price not exceeding the specified ceiling.
Among the drugs named in the list are Tenecteplase (TNK-TPA) Injection, Combikit Darunavir, Ritonavir and Dolutegravir Tablets, and Amoxicillin, Aspirin and Potassium Clavulanate Dispersible Tablets.
The move follows a similar decision taken in May, when the NPPA reduced retail prices of 42 drug formulations under the Drugs Prices Control Order.
Check details of the 39 medicines below:
|S. No.
|Medicine / Formulation
|Retail Price (Rs.)
|1
|Amlodipine + Telmisartan + Metoprolol Succinate (ER) Tablets
|12.03
|2
|Amoxicillin + Potassium Clavulanate Dispersible Tablets
|27.31
|3
|Amoxicillin + Potassium Clavulanate Tablets
|19.53
|4
|Aspirin (Gastro-resistant) + Atorvastatin Capsules
|3.67
|5
|Aspirin + Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Capsules
|8.86
|6
|Atorvastatin + Ezetimibe Tablets
|31.73
|7
|Atorvastatin + Ezetimibe Tablets (Alternate Strength)
|21.36
|8
|Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Tablets
|14.87
|9
|Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Tablets (Alternate Strength)
|15.01
|10
|Bisoprolol Fumarate + Telmisartan Tablets
|12.71
|11
|Bisoprolol Fumarate + Telmisartan Tablets (Lower Strength)
|10.83
|12
|Cetirizine Oral Drops
|8.55
|13
|Clobazam Oral Suspension
|2.80
|14
|Dapagliflozin + Telmisartan Tablets
|19.30
|15
|Empagliflozin + Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride (ER) Tablets
|14.88
|16
|Empagliflozin + Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride (ER) Tablets (Alternate Strength)
|18.19
|17
|Finerenone Tablets
|37.12
|18
|Glimepiride + Metformin Hydrochloride (SR) Tablets
|3.89
|19
|Glimepiride + Metformin Hydrochloride (SR) Tablets (Alternate Strength)
|4.53
|20
|Glimepiride + Metformin Hydrochloride (SR) Tablets (Higher Strength)
|4.91
|21
|Glimepiride + Metformin Hydrochloride (SR) Tablets (Another Strength)
|5.09
|22
|Metformin + Pioglitazone Tablets
|11.45
|23
|Rosuvastatin + Clopidogrel Capsules
|11.08
|24
|Rosuvastatin + Clopidogrel Capsules (Alternate Strength)
|13.34
|25
|Telmisartan + Cilnidipine + Chlorthalidone Tablets
|16.17
|26
|Torsemide + Spironolactone Tablets
|3.71
|27
|Trypsin-Chymotrypsin + Aceclofenac + Paracetamol Tablets
|13.02
|28
|Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) Oral Solution (Nano Droplet)
|15.88
|29
|Tenecteplase (TNK-TPA) Injection
|60238.27
|30
|Netarsudil + Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution
|362.17
|31
|Amlodipine + Perindopril Tablets
|9.63
|32
|Amlodipine + Perindopril Tablets (Alternate Strength)
|13.74
|33
|Nepafenac Ophthalmic Suspension
|66.64
|34
|Candid-B Dusting Powder
|130.40
|35
|Clopidogrel + Aspirin Capsules
|4.77
|36
|Glimepiride + Voglibose + Metformin Hydrochloride (SR) Tablets
|8.85
|37
|Glimepiride + Voglibose + Metformin Hydrochloride (SR) Tablets (Alternate Strength)
|8.85
|38
|Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride + Glimepiride Tablets
|13.27
|39
|Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride + Glimepiride Tablets (Alternate Strength)
|11.75