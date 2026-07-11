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Diabetes, Hypertension And Heart Disease Drugs Among 39 Medicines With Retail Price Capped, Check Full List

The move aims to improve affordability of essential medicines by fixing maximum retail prices across 39 formulations

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Aariz Akhtar
Updated on:
Published At:
Updated on:
Published At:
Diabetes, Hypertension And Heart Disease Drugs Among 39 Medicines With Retail Price Capped, Check Full List
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • NPPA caps prices of 39 medicines, including drugs for diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, under DPCO 2013.

  • Manufacturers cannot sell above the notified retail prices, with the cap also applying to new launches of the same formulations.

  • The move aims to make essential medicines more affordable and follows the NPPA's price cap on 42 drug formulations in May.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has capped the retail prices of 39 medicines, including drugs used in the treatment of hypertension, diabetes and heart disease, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Under the Drug Prices Control Order, 2013, manufacturers of the specified formulations are required to fix retail prices at or below the levels set in the notification.

Any other existing manufacturer launching the same drug within twelve months of the gazette notification date is also permitted to do so only at a price not exceeding the specified ceiling.

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Among the drugs named in the list are Tenecteplase (TNK-TPA) Injection, Combikit Darunavir, Ritonavir and Dolutegravir Tablets, and Amoxicillin, Aspirin and Potassium Clavulanate Dispersible Tablets.

The move follows a similar decision taken in May, when the NPPA reduced retail prices of 42 drug formulations under the Drugs Prices Control Order.

Check details of the 39 medicines below:

S. No.Medicine / FormulationRetail Price (Rs.)
1Amlodipine + Telmisartan + Metoprolol Succinate (ER) Tablets12.03
2Amoxicillin + Potassium Clavulanate Dispersible Tablets27.31
3Amoxicillin + Potassium Clavulanate Tablets19.53
4Aspirin (Gastro-resistant) + Atorvastatin Capsules3.67
5Aspirin + Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Capsules8.86
6Atorvastatin + Ezetimibe Tablets31.73
7Atorvastatin + Ezetimibe Tablets (Alternate Strength)21.36
8Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Tablets14.87
9Atorvastatin + Clopidogrel Tablets (Alternate Strength)15.01
10Bisoprolol Fumarate + Telmisartan Tablets12.71
11Bisoprolol Fumarate + Telmisartan Tablets (Lower Strength)10.83
12Cetirizine Oral Drops8.55
13Clobazam Oral Suspension2.80
14Dapagliflozin + Telmisartan Tablets19.30
15Empagliflozin + Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride (ER) Tablets14.88
16Empagliflozin + Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride (ER) Tablets (Alternate Strength)18.19
17Finerenone Tablets37.12
18Glimepiride + Metformin Hydrochloride (SR) Tablets3.89
19Glimepiride + Metformin Hydrochloride (SR) Tablets (Alternate Strength)4.53
20Glimepiride + Metformin Hydrochloride (SR) Tablets (Higher Strength)4.91
21Glimepiride + Metformin Hydrochloride (SR) Tablets (Another Strength)5.09
22Metformin + Pioglitazone Tablets11.45
23Rosuvastatin + Clopidogrel Capsules11.08
24Rosuvastatin + Clopidogrel Capsules (Alternate Strength)13.34
25Telmisartan + Cilnidipine + Chlorthalidone Tablets16.17
26Torsemide + Spironolactone Tablets3.71
27Trypsin-Chymotrypsin + Aceclofenac + Paracetamol Tablets13.02
28Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) Oral Solution (Nano Droplet)15.88
29Tenecteplase (TNK-TPA) Injection60238.27
30Netarsudil + Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution362.17
31Amlodipine + Perindopril Tablets9.63
32Amlodipine + Perindopril Tablets (Alternate Strength)13.74
33Nepafenac Ophthalmic Suspension66.64
34Candid-B Dusting Powder130.40
35Clopidogrel + Aspirin Capsules4.77
36Glimepiride + Voglibose + Metformin Hydrochloride (SR) Tablets8.85
37Glimepiride + Voglibose + Metformin Hydrochloride (SR) Tablets (Alternate Strength)8.85
38Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride + Glimepiride Tablets13.27
39Sitagliptin + Metformin Hydrochloride + Glimepiride Tablets (Alternate Strength)11.75
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