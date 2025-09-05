As GST 2.0 Aims to Revive Spending, Can Automakers Shift to High Gear?

The overhaul has sharply eased affordability in mass-market categories. Rates have been cut to 18% (from 28% plus cess) for small petrol and diesel cars, motorcycles up to 350cc, three-wheelers, and goods transport vehicles. Larger cars and utility vehicles now face a streamlined 40% levy, compared with 45–50% earlier, while electric vehicles continue to benefit from a concessional 5% rate, a clear sign of policy consistency. Tractors, too, have seen relief with GST lowered to 5% from 12%, a move expected to lift rural consumption. The only dark cloud lies over premium motorcycles above 350cc, where the GST burden has risen to 40% from 31%.