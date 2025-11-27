  1. home
Invicta Diagnostic's ₹28-cr SME IPO to Open on Dec 1 With Price Band of ₹80-85 /share

Invicta Diagnostic, which operates PC Diagnostics, on Thursday said the ₹28.12-crore initial public offering will open for public subscription on December 1.

The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on December 3 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on November 28, Mumbai-based Invicta Diagnostic said in a statement.

The company has fixed a price band at ₹80-85 per equity share, it added.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 33.08 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹28.12 crore.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of ₹21.11 crore will be used for purchase of medical equipment towards establishment of five new diagnostic centres in Maharashtra. A portion of proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare's Founder & MD Acharya Manish Grover owned a 1.37% stake in Invicta Diagnostic.

According to red herring prospectus (RHP), the company offers a range of around 60 routine and 487 specialised pathology tests and about 96 basic and 130 advanced radiology tests that cover a range of specialties and disciplines.

On the financial front, Invicta Diagnostic reported a revenue of ₹16.94 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹4.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. The company posted a revenue of ₹30.09 crore and PAT of ₹4.92 crore in FY25.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

Socradamus Capital Pvt Ltd is the sole book running lead manager for the IPO. 

