M&M Jumps 6%; Other Auto Stocks End Marginally Higher After Sharp Intra-Day Rally on GST Reforms

"Auto, FMCG, and consumer durables stocks led the early rally, with Mahindra & Mahindra jumping over 7.50% alongside gains in Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Tata Motors, and UltraTech Cement. However, much of this optimism was already priced in since the reforms were first proposed in mid-August, leading to heavy profit-booking at higher levels," Gaurav Garg, Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.