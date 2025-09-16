GST 2.0 Brings Cheer for Automakers as Enquiries, Bookings Rise; Upbeat Festive Sales Eyed

Hyundai India echoed the sentiment, flagging strong tailwinds from the policy change. The company’s COO, Tarun Garg also confirmed that the entire benefit of GST rationalisation will be passed on to customers, highlighting that the real uptick will be in the sub-₹10 lakh SUV category, which currently accounts for 60% of Hyundai’s sales. Garg pointed out that after a near 2% decline in industry sales during April–August, demand could swing back to around 5% year-on-year growth through the remainder of 2025.