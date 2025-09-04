In an effort to stimulate demand, the Council has approved a sharp rationalisation of GST rates across automobile segments. Rates for electric vehicles remain unchanged at 5%, but significant cuts have been introduced elsewhere. Assuming full pass-through, the on-road price reduction for two-wheelers (below 350cc), three-wheelers, commercial vehicles and tractors is expected to fall within the mid-to-high single-digit range. In the passenger vehicle segment, the reduction may vary between the low and high single digits, depending on the model. Moreover, the abolition of the Compensation Cess has made several categories of vehicles more affordable.