GST 2.0 To Push Up Passenger Car Industry Growth To 5% : Stellantis India CEO

Prior to the GST 2.0 reforms, there was hardly any growth in car sales, Shailesh Hazela, Managing Director and CEO at Stellantis India, said, adding, "But with GST, the growth percentage will be more than 5% for the auto (industry)." Stating that automobiles' demand went up in the last eight days of September when GST 2.0 was implemented, and then in October as well, he said, "It is continuing (as of now). I think the best area is of the smaller car where people are able to migrate, who are sitting on the fence, they are able to migrate from a two-wheeler to a four-wheeler." That is the segment, in my opinion, which is getting more and more benefitted and it should continue, he said.