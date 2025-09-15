A Structural Shift: DIIs Cushion FII Exodus, Drive Ownership Flip in Indian Markets

The Journey Upwards

The optimism doesn’t end there as SIP inflows are projected to hit ₹30,000 crore in the near-term, insulating the Indian market from global shocks. Coupled with RBI accommodative policies and an FY26 GDP growth estimate of 6.4%, this rising DII dominance not only tempers volatility but also positions India for a structural bull run. Projections suggest that by 2030, DIIs could command 25% of market capitalisation, turning heads around the idea of the country funding its own stock market, betting on its own growth.