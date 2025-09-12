Sending a Message and Undervaluation

Buybacks are also an easy way for the management’s to send out a signal to investors, a tool they use often in times of distress. When a board approves a buyback at a price above the current market level, it tells investors that the management believes in a higher potential for the stock when compared to its current valuations. This move also acts as an attempt to prop up investor confidence, signal management’s backing for stronger growth prospects and lift falling stock prices.