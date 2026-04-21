Groww Has Used Only 36% of Its IPO Funds So Far; Profits Soar

A Stock That Has Already Rewarded Early Investor

The company's IPO — which raised ₹6,632 crore in total, comprising the ₹1,060 crore fresh issue and an offer-for-sale of 56 crore shares valued at ₹5,572 crore — priced Groww as the most expensive broking stock in the world at the time of listing. Since its debut on 12th November 2025, the shares have rallied approximately 44 per cent, comfortably outpacing both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex over the same period.