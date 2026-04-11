Digital investment platform 5paisa Capital has closed its ₹468.8 crore rights issue which was oversubscribed 1.24 times.
The issue, which opened on March 27 and closed on Friday, received bids for approximately 1.93 crore shares against 1.56 crore shares offered, as per stock exchange data.
The rights issue was priced at ₹300 per share, with eligible shareholders entitled to subscribe to one rights share for every two equity shares held.
Shares of 5paisa Capital settled 1.53% higher at ₹305.11 on the NSE.
The deemed date of allotment is April 15, 2026, following which the equity shares are expected to be credited to demat accounts the same day and listed at the NSE and the BSE on April 16, 2026. MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the issue.
5paisa Capital Limited is India's first listed discount broking platform, having gone public in 2017. The company was founded by Nirmal Jain, who also established the IIFL Group. It competes with digital investment platforms such as Zerodha, Groww, Upstox and Paytm Money.
The company offers a range of services including equity and derivatives trading, mutual fund investments, insurance products, and margin funding, primarily through its technology-driven platform.