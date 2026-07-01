The Cost of Climate Volatility: India's Hidden Economic Losses

Mitigating Climate Risk Challenges: The Way Forward

The policy response requires a structural reorientation, where climate risk is not treated as an environmental externality, but as a core macroeconomic variable embedded in every major planning decision. The RBI needs to put in place a formal framework for climate-adjusted inflation forecasting that isolates supply-side weather shocks from demand-driven price pressures. This ensures it does not resort to monetary tightening that worsens rural distress. On the fiscal side, a National Climate Risk Account within the Annual Economic Survey — that would quantify heat-adjusted labour input, disaster expenditure and crop losses as separate lines — would change the way ministries plan. In the absence of a consistent framework, ministries’ plans are based on previous year’s climate. For companies, boards need to embed climate scenario analysis into capital allocation frameworks, stress testing balance sheets for monsoon failure, extreme heat and flood risk.