How West Asia War Exposes Fragility of Water Infrastructure

The underlying vulnerability here is not just scarcity, but concentration. Much of the Gulf’s water security today rests on a limited network of mega-scale desalination facilities positioned along the coast. A plant such as Ras Al-Khair in Saudi Arabia produces over 3 million cubic metres a day — enough to sustain entire urban clusters. But systems built at that scale are deeply interlinked with energy supply, intake quality, transmission pipelines, and uninterrupted operations. Disruption in one layer quickly spills into another. Unlike conventional reservoirs, these are engineered systems that require stability at every stage. Once interrupted, recovery is rarely immediate, even after physical infrastructure is restored.