Median CEO Pay in India Stands at Rs 10.5 Crore for FY 2025–26: Deloitte Report

"Some of the most high-performing teams globally are rewarded for outcomes, but focus on the process. Leading organisations in India are also doing the same. The ongoing conflict has reminded us of the inherent volatility in share-based payments. We expect more companies to reward their CXOs on internal performance metrics than simply a share price increase. With robust executive employment contracts and downside accountability mechanisms, Boards and CHROs are driving sustainable value creation," Dinkar Pawan, Director, Deloitte India, said.