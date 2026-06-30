How to Make BRSR 2.0 Work for Business, Investors

One of the clearest signs of progress is the rapid expansion of climate-related disclosures. The number of companies reporting renewable energy consumption increased from 224 in FY23 to 252 in FY25. Scope 3 emissions reporting, long regarded as one of the most complex areas of sustainability reporting because it captures emissions across the value chain, rose from 114 companies to 153 during the same period. Corporate India is gradually moving beyond measuring what happens within factory gates and office walls, beginning instead to examine the broader footprint of its business activities.