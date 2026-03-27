Housing Sales in Jan-Mar Dip 7 Pc from Dec Qtr Due to West Asia Conflict, Up 9 Pc Annually: Anarock

Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group, said, "While India's residential segment's long-term fundamentals remain strong, the short-term tremors of the Iran War were clearly visible in the first quarter. The 7% dip in sales tracks the war-induced uncertainty, with sentiment and sales clearly affected by surging oil and construction prices -- particularly in March." "The decline also aligns with large numbers of prospective Middle Eastern homebuyers, who invest significantly in Indian real estate, hitting the pause button under the war cloud," he added.