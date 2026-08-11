ITC To Adopt 100 Andhra Villages For Integrated Rural Development

The ITC Ltd on Monday signed an agreement with Swarna Andhra P4 Foundation (SAPF) to adopt 100 villages across nine districts to promote inclusive rural development across the state.
Of the 100 villages adopted for integrated development interventions, 15 will be developed as P4 Lighthouse Villages and positioned as demonstrative models of integrated rural development, said an official press release.
These models will be aligned with the vision of Swarna Andhra@2047 and provide a framework for replication across other villages in the state.
“SAPF and ITC Limited are moving towards a strategic partnership under the Zero Poverty P4 (Public Private People Partnership) Initiative to promote inclusive rural development across Andhra Pradesh,” it said.
ITC has come forward to support livelihood enhancement, economic empowerment of ‘Bangaru Kutumbalu’ and integrated rural development through the P4 Initiative.
The programme will also facilitate convergence with government welfare schemes and undertake integrated interventions in areas including agriculture, skilling, women’s empowerment, water security, education and waste management.
P4 or Public Private People Partnership (PPPP) is a “zero poverty” programme launched by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Under the scheme, 'affluent' individuals who volunteer to support economically weaker families are termed 'margadarsis' (mentors), while the beneficiaries are referred to as ‘bangaru kutumbam' (golden family).
The programme envisages the top 10% of the society adopting the bottom 20% to guide and mentoring them “out of poverty.”