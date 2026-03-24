DeHaat Launches Grapes Cluster Programme in Nashik to Strengthen Exports, Farmer Income

Ravindra Dangi, Deputy Director of the NHB, stated in the news release that the programme provides end-to-end value chain support to help farmers integrate more effectively with organised export markets. Nikhil Toshniwal, Chief Digital Officer at DeHaat, added that regional growth depends on farmers aligning with global requirements for better varieties and full traceability. The initiative is expected to take three to five years to accelerate this transition and establish Nashik as a globally benchmarked grape cluster.