Adani Energy Solutions Takes 100% Stake In Vizag Power Transmission After ₹8,500 Cr Project Win

Adani Energy Solutions has acquired 100% of Vizag Power Transmission from REC Power Development and Consultancy.
The acquisition follows AESL winning an Andhra Pradesh transmission project with an estimated value of around ₹8,500 crore.
The transmission infrastructure is expected to cater to around 4,500 MW of power demand in the Vizag area.
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Friday said it has executed a Share Purchase Agreement with REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) to acquire 100% equity shares of Vizag Power Transmission Ltd (VPTL).
The acquisition follows AESL’s July 24 announcement that it had won a transmission project in Andhra Pradesh with an estimated project value of around ₹8,500 crore. The company said the acquisition is part of its strategy to create shareholder value through both organic and inorganic opportunities.
AESL said the acquisition has been completed and does not require any government or regulatory approvals. The transaction involves cash consideration, with the equity shares being acquired at a face value of ₹10 each.
Vizag Transmission Project To Support Green Energy
VPTL is an electric utilities company and transmission service provider. AESL said the company has been planned to facilitate the integration and supply of power to proposed Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia projects in the Vizag area.
The transmission infrastructure is expected to cater to an estimated demand of around 4,500 MW. The project will therefore play a role in supporting the power requirements of the proposed green energy projects in the region.
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The acquisition also strengthens AESL’s presence in the transmission segment as the company continues to expand through both new projects and acquisitions.
VPTL Incorporated Earlier This Year
According to the company’s filing, VPTL was incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi, on February 16, 2026. It has an authorised share capital of ₹5 lakh and paid-up share capital of ₹5 lakh.
As the company was incorporated this year, its turnover for the last three financial years is not applicable. VPTL’s turnover is also currently listed as not applicable in the filing.
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AESL said the transaction does not constitute a related-party transaction. It added that neither its promoters, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the entity being acquired.