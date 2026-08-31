Beyond Credit Access: How Microfinance Can Drive Last-Mile Economic Empowerment

India’s microfinance sector has expanded significantly, but the focus is increasingly shifting from credit access to the impact of lending on household incomes
Rising loan sizes and multiple lender relationships underline the need for better assessment of repayment capacity
The sector can support broader economic participation through enterprise development, financial protection, and women’s economic agency
For decades, the success of financial inclusion was measured by a simple question: did formal credit reach the underserved? India has made extraordinary progress on that front. The more important question now is what happens after credit arrives. Does it raise household income, create a durable enterprise, strengthen resilience and give women greater control over economic decisions? The next chapter of microfinance must be judged by these outcomes.
The sector already has formidable reach. MFIN’s Q1 FY2026-27 Micrometer places the industry loan portfolio at ₹3,28,708 crore as of 30 June 2026, across 6.3 crore unique borrowers and 9.9 crore active loan accounts.
CRIF High Mark also points to a shift towards larger tickets: originations above ₹1 lakh rose nearly 90% in value year-on-year during the quarter. This may reflect the evolving needs of repeat borrowers, but it also raises the underwriting bar.
A bigger loan is empowerment only when matched by productive purpose, cash flow and repayment capacity.
This matters after recent sectoral stress. CRIF High Mark’s June 2026 data show that borrowers with two or fewer active lender associations accounted for 80.9% of the portfolio. Exposure linked to borrowers with four or more active lender associations was ₹14,711 crore, equivalent to 4.4% of CRIF’s reported portfolio.
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The improving concentration profile is encouraging, but not a reason for complacency. The lesson is not that growth should stop; it is that growth quality matters. Credit must follow household-level assessment, realistic evaluation of income volatility and disciplined checks against over-indebtedness.
To move beyond access, microfinance should evolve into a last-mile economic operating system built around four capabilities.
First, lending must become livelihood-specific and product architecture must become more diverse. A dairy farmer, trader, tailor and home-based entrepreneur do not have identical cash cycles or financing needs.
Suitable customers may progress from group loans to individual enterprise finance, gold loans for short-term liquidity, small-ticket loans against property (Micro-LAP) for business expansion, or consumer durable finance for productive household assets.
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Diversification must be need-led, transparently priced and grounded in repayment capacity—not cross-selling targets.
Second, institutions must help borrowers cross the gap between subsistence activity and viable microenterprise. Credit can purchase a sewing machine or inventory, but it cannot by itself improve product quality, pricing, bookkeeping or market access.
Partnerships with skilling organisations, digital marketplaces, local producer networks and government livelihood missions can turn isolated borrowers into stronger enterprises. The relevant metric should gradually move from “loan utilised” to “income expanded, business formalised and jobs supported.”
Third, resilience must be treated as productive infrastructure. A health emergency, flood or crop shock can divert enterprise capital into immediate household needs. Microfinance institutions are uniquely placed to connect customers with appropriately designed insurance, savings, pensions, financial literacy and climate-resilient solutions.
These should not be bundled mechanically with a loan; they must be transparent, affordable and suited to the customer’s risk. Protecting a household from losing productive assets is as important as financing those assets.
Fourth, women’s access must translate into women’s agency. Women constitute the foundation of India’s microfinance movement, but a loan in a woman’s name does not automatically mean that she controls its use or the resulting income.
Institutions should track indicators such as participation in business decisions, ownership of productive assets, digital account usage and progression to larger individual enterprise loans. Field interactions can also create spaces for financial capability, digital confidence and peer learning.
The wider ecosystem shows the scale of the opportunity. By 26 June 2026, the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana had cumulatively sanctioned 59.14 crore loans amounting to ₹41.71 lakh crore, with women constituting approximately two-thirds of its beneficiaries.
Microfinance can serve as an important bridge in this enterprise continuum—helping a first-time borrower establish a formal credit history and eventually graduate to mainstream MSME finance.
Technology will be essential, but it should augment, not erase, the human infrastructure of inclusion. Cash-flow analytics, consent-based data and early-warning systems can improve credit decisions.
At the same time, field officers and group meetings provide context that algorithms may miss: a local market disruption, a health crisis or a household-level change. The strongest model will combine digital precision with human judgement.
India does not merely need more borrowers; it needs more stable earners, women entrepreneurs and job-creating microenterprises. When finance is connected with capability, resilience, markets and agency, microfinance becomes more than a credit channel. It becomes economic infrastructure for the last mile—and a meaningful contributor to inclusive national growth.
(This article has been authored by Sadaf Sayeed, CEO, Muthoot Microfin Limited. Views expressed are personal.)