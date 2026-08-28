Odisha MSMEs Need Timely Credit, Greater Banking Access: Rashmita Panda

The MSME Department plans to engage more closely with associations across all 30 districts to better understand and address sector-specific credit needs.
The department aims to bring banks, financial institutions and MSME associations closer to improve awareness and facilitate timely access to available financing schemes.
Greater banking presence and financial support will be encouraged in districts where new MSME clusters are developing, particularly in less-developed regions.
Odisha’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are growing primarily across food processing, engineering and manufacturing, and marine products, but timely access to credit remains a key concern for the sector, Rashmita Panda, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, MSME Department, said.
Speaking at the Outlook MSME Growth Conclave – Odisha 2026, Panda said the state has several policy interventions to support MSMEs, including the MSME Development Policy, Odisha Food Processing Policy and Export Policy 2022.
Under the export policy, the state provides support for testing, certification, registration and participation in various export promotion events, she said.
Odisha has close to ₹90,000 crore in exports, with a major share currently coming from minerals and mineral-based industries. Panda said the state wants to diversify its exports into other sectors, including marine products, agriculture and agro-based products, handicrafts and electronics.
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Panda said around ₹24,000 crore of credit was pumped into Odisha’s MSME sector during the last financial year by various banking and financial institutions under the credit guarantee mechanism.
However, she said MSME representatives continue to highlight the need for timely credit.
“When we speak to our various representatives from MSME associations, timely credit is what they always seek support in,” Panda said.
The state has introduced CM-SHRIM, which provides incentive support through reimbursement of interest on working capital. Panda said the coverage under the scheme was increased to ₹5 crore last year, with close to 3,000 manufacturing-related MSMEs benefiting from it.
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She also pointed to other financial instruments, including TG Udyog, as mechanisms that can support MSMEs.