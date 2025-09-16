Healthtech Start-Up PharmEasy to Pledge Thyrocare Shares for ₹1,700 Cr Debt Raise

“API has now proposed to avail of debt by way of issuance of secured, unlisted, redeemable, nonconvertible debentures aggregating to a nominal value of up to INR 1700,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Thousand and Seven Hundred Crore only) (“Proposed Debentures”). The proceeds of the proposed Debentures shall be utilised to redeem the Existing Debentures in full,” the filing read.