Rural India Goes Premium as FMCGs Offer Luxury in Smaller Packets

Wealthy Urban Households Delay Buying

The report also noted that among super-premium consumers in metros, there has been a visible volume drop, suggesting a shift in purchase priorities. Across all urban India, super-premium growth was flat at 3% in both 2024 and 2025, while affordable premium slowed slightly from 10% to 9%. Within high-income households earning above ₹40 lakh, super-premium volumes declined by 6% in 2024 and a further 5% in 2025, while affordable premium remained soft — falling 0.4% in 2024 before recovering to 4% last year.