Energy Boost: Why Trade Deal Between India & Qatar Matters to Both

Qatar is one of India's key trading partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with bilateral trade estimated at over $14bn in 2024-25. Goyal announced on Monday that the India-Qatar free trade agreement (FTA)—officially termed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)—is likely to be concluded by the middle or third quarter of next year. The Terms of Reference (ToR) for the pact are expected to be formalised soon.