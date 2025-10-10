Atmanirbharta Today, Vikasit Bharat Tomorrow: Govt’s ₹7,350 Crore Bid For Rare-Earth Production Boost

The Reliance Dilemma: Production or Innovation?

China recently tightened its grip on exports of rare-earth processing technology apart from earlier curbs placed on the export of rare earth materials. It has also sought assurances from India regarding not re-exporting rare earths. While China has resumed exports of rare-earth products to several countries in Southeast Asia and the European Union, vendors supplying India have yet to receive approval from Chinese authorities. China maintains a near-monopoly on rare-earth production and has weaponised this dominance as leverage in its trade war with the US. Indian manufacturers, especially in the automobile and electric vehicle industries, are rattled by rising uncertainty and supply-chain disruptions.